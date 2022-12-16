“It is probable that we will have to update vaccines regularly anti-Covid to offer revaccination to vulnerable groups, as we do “every year” with the flu vaccine“. This is the scenario proposed by Marco Cavaleri, head of the strategy for health threats and vaccines of the European Medicines Agency EMA, during the periodic briefing for the press, the last one in 2022.

“The” Sars-CoV-2 “virus is here to stay” with us. “We will have to move prudently towards a new normal, making the best use of the tools that can protect us, starting with the anti-Covid vaccines“. This was underlined by Marco Cavaleri, head of the strategy for health threats and vaccines of the European Medicines Agency Ema, during the periodic briefing for the press.