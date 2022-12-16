OLED TVs, which were dominated by Japanese and Korean brands in the past, now have good domestic choices. Chi Mei launched a new K series OLED TV, which not only grabs the top spot of domestic OLED, but also has 99% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, large 4K 120Hz native panel, a new generation of smart processor, Android system and voice control function. The 65-inch model is now available Already on the market, the suggested price is 69,900 yuan.

Chimei’s new K-series TV is the first domestic brand to launch a flagship display with an OLED panel and smart voice control. It combines OLED self-luminescence and the more evolved Chimei wide color gamut technology. With the independent light source control of each pixel and 99% DCI-P3 “International Film Industry Standard Wide Color Gamut” display capability, with color characteristics such as extreme black, high saturation, and high vividness. The K series is equipped with a large 4K 120HZ native panel and a new generation of smart processors, Dolby Vision (Dolby Vision), theater-level Dolby Atmos (Dolby Atmos), and DTS TruSurround audio technology can ensure a more vivid audio-visual experience.

Yu Minle, general manager of Chi Mei Home Appliances, said that the rise of the stay-at-home economy has driven consumer demand for OLED TVs. It is estimated that OLED TVs will continue to grow next year, occupying a market size of more than 4,000 units. Chi Mei is targeting the mainstream demand of 55 to 65 inches this time The new K series OLED TV was launched, and the idol actor He Junxiang was invited to appear in the advertisement for the first time to show the high quality and continuous innovation of Chimei K series.

Chimei’s new K series OLED TV is also the first voice-activated OLED in China. It is equipped with an Android system and built-in Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, Prime Video and other video platform services. Consumers can easily control it intelligently through the OK Google voice control function, and the body is extremely thin The design also has an elegant texture, which blends with home decorations and becomes a pleasing work of art at home.



