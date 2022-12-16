The culture decision in the classic Japanese Taisho Futome game “Hua Cai Huang Huang, My Family Modern Era”!

[2022年12月16日, 香港] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that it will cooperate with the otome game brand “Otomate” under “Idea Factory” to release the traditional Chinese version of the classic popular otome game – “Hua Cai Huang Huang, My Family Modern Era” for Nintendo Switch™, and pre-order Available in 2023. The game will take players back to the Taisho period in Japan full of Western colors, and start a romantic love story with the young masters of the Miyanoto Zaibatsu!

Synopsis

It was the Taisho era.

Japan, which absorbed Western culture during the Meiji Restoration, flourished after entering the Taisho Era.

Against this background, there is a chaebol named Miyanomori. Ambitiously expanding his business territory in banking, trade and other fields, he is one of the top chaebols representing Japan.

On this day, Miyanoto Genichiro, who built a huge family business in just one generation, suddenly announced his retirement, and said that he would transfer all of Miyanotoshi’s family property to one of his six sons.

On the other hand, Chun, a girl from a poor family, resigned from her factory job because of her father’s illness, and lived a life of diligent farming.

Until one day, Chun met someone related to the Du family in the palace, and his fate was turned upside down from then on.

After becoming a servant of the Miya no Mori family, Haru was teased and teased by the six individual brothers and related people of the Miya no Mori family. Can she overcome these difficulties with her optimistic nature…?

Experience the Chinese version of classic Otome games on the Nintendo Switch™ platform

The first work of the “Hua Cai Huang Huang, My Family” series was launched on the PSP platform in 2010. The story of the game is set in the Taisho era of Japan. The interesting plot and rich gameplay are loved and praised by the majority of Otome players. The popularity of the game has lasted for a long time, and two sequels have been released one after another, and they have been transplanted to multiple platforms such as PSV and Nintendo Switch. OVA has also been produced. This time, GSE launched the traditional Chinese version of “Hua Cai Huang Huang, My Family Modern Times” for Nintendo Switch™, bringing you a classic Otome game experience for Chinese players. Let’s walk into Japan during the Taisho period and start a love affair with chaebol young masters story!