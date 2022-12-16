IVREA

The snowfall mixed with rain yesterday, Thursday 15 December, forced the Federation to suspend all football championships. Therefore, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, no team will take the field.

“The Regional Committee – reads the official press release – in relation to the adverse weather conditions that occurred yesterday which brought heavy snowfalls to almost all of the Piedmont and Aosta Valley and consequently created the impracticability of the playing fields as well as the difficulty of walking of numerous road arteries also due to the low temperatures, has decided to postpone all the races scheduled for Friday 16, Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 December including the recoveries scheduled for Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22. The suspended activity will resume from Sunday 8 January 2023 except that the Regional Committee will evaluate over time the state of consistency of the playing fields “