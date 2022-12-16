Home News Fields impassable: all amateur football leagues suspended
News

Fields impassable: all amateur football leagues suspended

by admin
Fields impassable: all amateur football leagues suspended

IVREA

The snowfall mixed with rain yesterday, Thursday 15 December, forced the Federation to suspend all football championships. Therefore, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, no team will take the field.

“The Regional Committee – reads the official press release – in relation to the adverse weather conditions that occurred yesterday which brought heavy snowfalls to almost all of the Piedmont and Aosta Valley and consequently created the impracticability of the playing fields as well as the difficulty of walking of numerous road arteries also due to the low temperatures, has decided to postpone all the races scheduled for Friday 16, Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 December including the recoveries scheduled for Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22. The suspended activity will resume from Sunday 8 January 2023 except that the Regional Committee will evaluate over time the state of consistency of the playing fields “

See also  He falls from the window of his house, a two-year-old child in hospital unharmed, will remain under close observation of the doctors

You may also like

The new forms of Neapolitan pizza – Tom...

Dissatisfied with Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Iranian...

Azivudine tablets are on sale in Jinan|oral medicine|pneumonia|treatment|common...

Letta convenes the Pd guarantee commission for the...

Christmas in Treviso, the bigolata all’Acquasalsa is back

Muslims flock to the mosque in Florence to...

Aviano, flames invade the kitchen of a house:...

Cdm accelerates on Pnrr, final ok for the...

The scandal that shakes the European Parliament –...

Chinese student arrested in US for allegedly threatening...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy