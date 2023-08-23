Midwife explains how to increase the chance of pregnancy

Fertilizable spermatozoa can only encounter an egg cell that is ready to conceive on a few days of the month. Many couples who want to conceive therefore try to have sex at the “perfect” time – in the so-called fertile phase, i.e. around ovulation. As a rule of thumb, in a 28-day cycle, the chance of conception is highest between the ninth and 18th day of the cycle.

“Women are not Swiss clockwork”

That sounds simple, but it isn’t. Because every cycle is different and even a regular cycle is subject to fluctuations – or as Dannhauer says: “Women are not Swiss clockwork.”

In order not to miss the fertile time window, Dannhauer has a simple piece of advice: “A lot helps a lot! Have the sex of your life as often as possible. Otherwise you might miss the day when you are most fertile.” It’s about not missing an opportunity. “That’s why I wouldn’t bother with today yes, tomorrow no.”

“Desire is more important than planning”

However, patience is also important. Many couples expect to conceive once they stop using birth control. But conception is complex and influenced by many factors. According to the Federal Center for Health Education, it takes more than a year for a third of women to become pregnant.

Midwife Dannhauer therefore advises enjoying sex. Because: In the long run, desire and joy in sex are more important than too precise planning.

