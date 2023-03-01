The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella will be in Crotone tomorrow morning, to pay homage to the victims of Sunday’s shipwreck in Steccato di Cutro. This is what beraking latest news learns, according to which the head of state will go to the Palasport, where the funeral home has been set up with the bodies of the victims, and will meet the rescuers.

Even “the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein will be in Crotone tomorrow, together with a delegation of dem parliamentarians”. “Schlein will go to the PalaMilone, where the funeral home has been set up. He will not make any statements to the press”, communicates the Democratic Party in a statement.