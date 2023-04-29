Milan, CM’s report cards: Leão plays another sport, poisonous Saelemaekers. Evil Kalulu and Bennacer | First page

MILAN

Maignan 6: Concentrated and attentive to every intervention, he couldn’t do anything about Abraham’s goal.

Calabria 5,5: falls asleep and gives Rome a bloody restart. Overall, not a performance that will go down in history.

Kjaer 6.5: obsessive tactical application for the Danish. He is always in the right place at the right time. (From 28th St Rabbit 5: does not read Abraham’s movement in the area on the Roma advantage goal)

Tomori 6: intense duel with his friend Abraham, remedies a heavy yellow because he was in warning.

Theo Hernandez 6: started by dr. Jekyll and mr.Hide for French. In the first fraction it is a factor that worries Roma, in the second they miss a few touches too many.

Tone 6: more quantity than quality for the Rossoneri number 8 who seems a bit tired.

Krunic 7: saves a goal already scored on Spinazzola with a slide from central defender. He accompanies the offensive maneuver more with quality and intensity. Fundamental

Brahim Diaz 5,5: play a few meters behind Bennacer, as an offensive playmaker. He suffers from Roma’s physicality in his area of ​​the field and doesn’t find one of his proverbial flashes. (From 10′ st Saelemaekers 7.5: he is in an overflowing physical condition. All AC Milan actions in the second have its finalization. Find the second heavyweight of the season after the one scored against Maradona against Napoli)

Bennacer 5: the interpretation of the role of attacking midfielder today for the Algerian was not optimal. He holds the ball a lot and chooses to go to the conclusion from sidereal distances. (From 28th St De Ketelaere 6: a couple of quality plays, he tries to put even more malice into it but loses the physical duel with Mancini in the action that leads to Roma’s goal).

Lion 7: in our league he seems to be doing another sport. His is the rainbow that Saelemaekers transforms into an equal goal.

Giroud 5.5: little in the game. (From 43′ st Origi s.v)

Herds Pioli 6: an important point for the standings and to continue the positive momentum.