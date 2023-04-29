Milan, CM’s report cards: Leão plays another sport, poisonous Saelemaekers. Evil Kalulu and Bennacer | First page

MILAN
Maignan 6: Concentrated and attentive to every intervention, he couldn’t do anything about Abraham’s goal.
Calabria 5,5: falls asleep and gives Rome a bloody restart. Overall, not a performance that will go down in history.
Kjaer 6.5: obsessive tactical application for the Danish. He is always in the right place at the right time. (From 28th St Rabbit 5: does not read Abraham’s movement in the area on the Roma advantage goal)
Tomori 6: intense duel with his friend Abraham, remedies a heavy yellow because he was in warning.
Theo Hernandez 6: started by dr. Jekyll and mr.Hide for French. In the first fraction it is a factor that worries Roma, in the second they miss a few touches too many.
Tone 6: more quantity than quality for the Rossoneri number 8 who seems a bit tired.
Krunic 7: saves a goal already scored on Spinazzola with a slide from central defender. He accompanies the offensive maneuver more with quality and intensity. Fundamental
Brahim Diaz 5,5: play a few meters behind Bennacer, as an offensive playmaker. He suffers from Roma’s physicality in his area of the field and doesn’t find one of his proverbial flashes. (From 10′ st Saelemaekers 7.5: he is in an overflowing physical condition. All AC Milan actions in the second have its finalization. Find the second heavyweight of the season after the one scored against Maradona against Napoli)
Bennacer 5: the interpretation of the role of attacking midfielder today for the Algerian was not optimal. He holds the ball a lot and chooses to go to the conclusion from sidereal distances. (From 28th St De Ketelaere 6: a couple of quality plays, he tries to put even more malice into it but loses the physical duel with Mancini in the action that leads to Roma’s goal).
Lion 7: in our league he seems to be doing another sport. His is the rainbow that Saelemaekers transforms into an equal goal.
Giroud 5.5: little in the game. (From 43′ st Origi s.v)
Herds Pioli 6: an important point for the standings and to continue the positive momentum.