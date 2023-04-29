Home » Thurgau Griesser Group has lost momentum
Business

Thurgau Griesser Group has lost momentum

by admin
Thurgau Griesser Group has lost momentum

After the pandemic: Griesser Group has lost some of its momentum

After a boom caused by the pandemic, geopolitical and economic upheavals weighed on the business of the Thurgauer Griesser Group.

A Griesser Group truck at the headquarters in Aadorf.

Photo: Benjamin Manser

In the pandemic years 2020 and 2021, staying at home was the order of the day. Pubs were temporarily closed, holiday plans were canceled, home office was expanded. Ergo, many consumers have upgraded their homes, and that includes investing in sun and weather protection.

See also  Huatong Thermal: The controlling shareholder will be changed to Jingneng Group_Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Usa: economy with the handbrake, but it also...

Meloni, goodbye to the Orbans on duty: axis...

Real estate prices are rising in Thurgau

What forgets those who play to attack Italy...

Which Jordan never wants again

Polls, the Democratic Party is over 20 percent:...

Super interest for defecting customers who come back

Generali approves the financial statements (and the coupon)....

Why everyone is chasing a college degree

Milan, public transport strike on Tuesday 2 May

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy