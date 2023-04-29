Pupo goes to Russia for the ‘Road to Yalta’ Patriotic Song Festival. Rain of criticism: “You insult our values, Putin’s friend”

Abundant will be on the jury in the Russian Sanremo Festival called Road to Yalta. Building on his notoriety in Russia, the Tuscan singer is expected on May 2 as a special guest at the Kremlin’s patriotic song festival, an event that takes on particular significance in the light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Pupo tells himself: “I was full of gambling debts and tried to end it on the highway” by the Spettacoli editorial staff

19 March 2023

The festival in the Kremlin

The May 2 gala, which has among its stated aims to advance Russian propaganda and “strengthen the true image of the Soviet soldier-liberator,” will be hosted at the State Kremlin Palace, where a theater seating 6,000 places. Pupo’s image appears on the official website of the event, therefore the risk is high that the singer’s participation could turn into a diplomatic incident, in the light of Italy’s support in the Ukrainian defence.

Pupo in tears: “My mom has Alzheimer’s” by the Spettacoli editorial staff

April 19, 2023

Chorus of criticism on social media

The announcement of participation has raised a chorus of criticism. Social networks have risen up against the choice of the Italian singer: “Of course it takes a lot of courage … to go to Russia today and pocket the money of a people who are committing the worst crimes against humanity … Shame Pupo”, Andrew Milano tweets. While Alex Campy jokes: “But hearing Pupo sing is part of the package of sanctions that Italy has imposed on Russia?”. While @Ninibisagno doesn’t mince words: “How disgusting Pupo, a friend of Putin, who goes to Russia to sing Bella Ciao as a guest of honour. Double insult to our country and our values”.

The event opened with ‘Bella ciao’

Speaking of the event, Denis Maidanov, deputy chairman of the Duma’s culture committee, said: “Competitors share our values. We must feed the Patriotic War with ideology.” Pupo had taken part in the event in 2021, therefore before the start of the conflict. On that occasion he had sung together with the presenter of the Festival Hello beautifula song that should also open this edition of the event.

Al Bano: “I too have had requests but now the situation is unacceptable”

“I too have had several calls to do concerts in Russia but I declined. I love the Russian people but as long as this situation exists, which is unacceptable, I don’t feel like it”. So in LaPresse Al Bano, one of the most famous Italian voices in Russia, comments on Pupo’s participation as a juror at the Moscow festival.