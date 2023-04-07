Milan-Empoli (kick-off at 21) is the third advance of the 29th day of Serie A: he directs the match Matthew Marcenaro of the Genoa section, up Calciomercato.com the episodes from slow motion.

Milan – Empoli Friday at 21.00

Referee: Joiner

assistants: Mondin – De Meo

Fourth man: Rapuan

WAS: Valeri

AVAR: DiMartino

SECOND HALF

90+4′ – Same conduct and same penalty for Satriano.

90+3′ – Cambiaghi slows down the resumption of play: yellow card.

90′ – Giroud’s goal disallowed: the Milan forward touches the ball with his arm, the VAR intervenes and correctly cancels the goal.

79′ – Giroud falls in the area after contact with De Winter and calls for another penalty, but everything is fine and Marcenaro lets play.

78′ – Milan ask for a free-kick from the edge for Luperto’s slap on Saelemaekers, but the referee doesn’t recognize it.

58′ – Marcenaro whistles a penalty for Milan due to Ebuehi’s alleged hands early on Rebic’s head, but the VAR calls him back to the on-field review: after reviewing the images, the referee retraces his steps and cancels the penalty . There is no hand touch.

55′ – Saelemaekers asks for another penalty for alleged hands, but it’s all good.

54′ – Theo Hernandez requests a penalty for contact with Fazzini on the area line, the referee first sees a touch on the ball. VAR check that confirms the decision, but the images leave some doubts.

FIRST HALF

38′ – Pobega is the first yellow card of the match: late intervention on Fazzini.