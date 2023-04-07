Home Health Milan-Empoli, MOVIOLA: Var takes away a goal and a penalty from the Rossoneri. Doubts about the Theo-Fazzini contact | A league
Health

Milan-Empoli, MOVIOLA: Var takes away a goal and a penalty from the Rossoneri. Doubts about the Theo-Fazzini contact | A league

by admin
Milan-Empoli, MOVIOLA: Var takes away a goal and a penalty from the Rossoneri. Doubts about the Theo-Fazzini contact | A league

Milan-Empoli (kick-off at 21) is the third advance of the 29th day of Serie A: he directs the match Matthew Marcenaro of the Genoa section, up Calciomercato.com the episodes from slow motion.

Milan – Empoli Friday at 21.00

Referee: Joiner
assistants: Mondin – De Meo
Fourth man: Rapuan
WAS: Valeri
AVAR: DiMartino

SECOND HALF

90+4′ – Same conduct and same penalty for Satriano.

90+3′ – Cambiaghi slows down the resumption of play: yellow card.

90′ – Giroud’s goal disallowed: the Milan forward touches the ball with his arm, the VAR intervenes and correctly cancels the goal.

79′ – Giroud falls in the area after contact with De Winter and calls for another penalty, but everything is fine and Marcenaro lets play.

78′ – Milan ask for a free-kick from the edge for Luperto’s slap on Saelemaekers, but the referee doesn’t recognize it.

58′ – Marcenaro whistles a penalty for Milan due to Ebuehi’s alleged hands early on Rebic’s head, but the VAR calls him back to the on-field review: after reviewing the images, the referee retraces his steps and cancels the penalty . There is no hand touch.

55′ – Saelemaekers asks for another penalty for alleged hands, but it’s all good.

54′ – Theo Hernandez requests a penalty for contact with Fazzini on the area line, the referee first sees a touch on the ball. VAR check that confirms the decision, but the images leave some doubts.

FIRST HALF

38′ – Pobega is the first yellow card of the match: late intervention on Fazzini.

You may also like

Roast, grill and prepare lamb in the oven...

Apple rilascia iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1

Teddy clinic at the Charité

Lavrov, ‘We are open to negotiation’

Influenza, exceeded 13 million cases: 300 thousand infections...

Hungary, 15 EU countries and Brussels against Orban’s...

Puff pastry bites with spinach for a quick...

Milan-Empoli, CM’s report cards: deserved boos for Origi,...

Marlow Bird Park: Experience the colorful world of...

Personnel consulting for hospitals and clinics: TIGA Recruiting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy