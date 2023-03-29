Home Health Milan, Giroud one step away from renewal: figures, details and timing | First page
Health

Milan, Giroud one step away from renewal: figures, details and timing | First page

by admin
Milan, Giroud one step away from renewal: figures, details and timing | First page

Want Milan. Giroud has always put the Rossoneri shirt ahead of everything in this phase of his career. The proof had arrived in the January market when he returned to the sender a rich offer of 10 million for 18 months from Everton. Olivier wants to fight again for Milan, at least for another season, and he will soon be satisfied.

SUM UP POSITIVELY – In the early afternoon Vincenzo Morabito and Michael Manuello, agents of Giroud, they met the Milan management at the headquarters. Un summit defined as very positive in which the economic distance between supply and demand has reduced.

THE SITUATION – The request of the representatives of Giroud is on a two-year deal at 4 million euros per season (compared to the current 3.5), Milan are getting there with bonuses. A new confrontation is expected in the next few days, optimism filters through to arrive at the signature shortly after.

See also  “Don't eat brown sugar at all!”: crazy, that's why

You may also like

Francesco’s health, from the knee to the cataract

Brain stroke, children learn to ask for help...

Woman injured in the face with an acid...

Usa-Israel, Biden’s words are a case: “Netanyahu changes...

New cases of Covid in India, but the...

Recognizing Objects, Going Shopping or the Gym: The...

Irish football star McClean makes autism diagnosis public...

Catania, they throw solvent in the face of...

The therapist gives tips so that her partner...

WHO Director in the Marches for the Museum...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy