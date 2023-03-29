Want Milan. Giroud has always put the Rossoneri shirt ahead of everything in this phase of his career. The proof had arrived in the January market when he returned to the sender a rich offer of 10 million for 18 months from Everton. Olivier wants to fight again for Milan, at least for another season, and he will soon be satisfied.

SUM UP POSITIVELY – In the early afternoon Vincenzo Morabito and Michael Manuello, agents of Giroud, they met the Milan management at the headquarters. Un summit defined as very positive in which the economic distance between supply and demand has reduced.

THE SITUATION – The request of the representatives of Giroud is on a two-year deal at 4 million euros per season (compared to the current 3.5), Milan are getting there with bonuses. A new confrontation is expected in the next few days, optimism filters through to arrive at the signature shortly after.