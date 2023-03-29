Home Business Buzzi Unicem: Increasing turnover in 2022, profitability is declining
Business

Buzzi Unicem: Increasing turnover in 2022, profitability is declining

by admin
Buzzi Unicem: Increasing turnover in 2022, profitability is declining

In 2022 Buzzi Unicem recorded a strong increase in consolidated turnover (+16.0% on an annual basis), even at constant exchange rates and perimeter (+9.6%). The positive price effect more than compensated for the generalized weakness of sales volumes.

The recurring EBITDA amounted to €892 million, up by 12.1% (+3.1% at constant exchange rates and perimeter) and the operating result at €495 million, compared to €545.6 million in 2021, penalized by the write-down of goodwill Russia.

EBITDA recorded a decrease compared to 2021, penalized by energy costs, with a net profit down by 15% to 459 million. However, the company expects a recovery in the second half of 2022.

The lower cash generated by operations (575 million compared to 752 million in 2021) was affected by the strong absorption of working capital, especially inventories.

An increase in the dividend to 45 cents per share (+12.5%) will be proposed to the shareholders’ meeting

Finally, the target of reducing specific CO2 emissions (-5% compared to 2017) and SBTi validation of the “Our Journey to Net Zero” roadmap were achieved.

See also  4,511 three quarterly reports appeared!Nearly 70% of the company's net profit year-on-year growth cycle, the single-quarter growth rate of stocks fell

You may also like

Partial sale of the house: The idea sounds...

Nordio: “The crime of torture cannot be touched....

Coalition Committee: Wissing’s amazing victory against climate protection

Superbonus, the government places its trust in the...

Real estate – housing industry expects 300 billion...

Everything on stocks: role model for Amazon? That...

Meloni changes ambassador to China. The X-hour is...

deindustrialization? Where the energy transition strengthens Germany as...

Parties – Spahn criticizes the Chancellor’s leadership style...

Ita, in 2022 budget with a loss of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy