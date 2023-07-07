Milan, new contacts for Reijnders: the closest parties, the last ones | First page

In recent weeks, Milan has been one of the most active teams on the market. After making Loftus-Cheek and Romero official, Pulisic has also closed and is already working on another goal. In fact, the Rossoneri have long since turned the spotlight on Az Alkmaar Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders: born in ’98, he is a profile that the management likes and in the last few hours contacts have intensified thanks to the work of intermediaries.

MILAN, IT’S MADE FOR PULISIC: THE DETAILS OF THE DEAL

THE DETAILS – Reijnders is a priority for Pioli who is pushing for him. There is already a verbal agreement with the player for a four-year contract with a salary of 1.8 million euros, the Dutchman would be happy to come to Italy and he is lobbying to ensure that the two clubs find a understood. In the afternoon there was a new talk between Milan and Az which brought the parties closer after the first offer of 15 million plus bonus was rejected to the sender; the request is around 20, a new raise will arrive in these days.

MILAN, THE NEGOTIATIONS FOR CHUKWUEZE CONTINUE: THE POINT

CLEAR IDEAS – Reijnders totaled 7 goals and 12 assists in a closed season with the icing on his call-up to the national team for the Nations League. He has the characteristics to become Pioli’s ideal midfielder: a modern box-to-box midfielder, he defends, attacks and already has clear ideas about the future: will not listen to other offers, at least until the end of the week. The boy’s hope is that Milan and Az can soon find an agreement; the parties are at work, and now even closer.