In Italy 673 cars for every thousand inhabitants. But many are old

There are 673 cars for every thousand Italians

Italy for there are 673 cars for every thousand inhabitants. This results in a very high average per family where owning two cars is not the exception. Among European countries, only Poland and Luxembourg exceed this per capita value, which in the other major economies of the Union stands on much lower levels (583 in Germany, 571 in France, 525 in Spain). The data emerges from the Istat report which however recalls that about a third of our country’s families are dissatisfied with public transport: before the pandemic, in 2019, 33.5% declared very or very many connection difficulties in the area in which they reside.

Huge but old car park

The Italian fleet it is therefore increasingly broad but the cars continue to age. This was underlined by Unrae who took the photograph of the vehicle in the last year. At the end of 2022, the circulating fleet Italian results at 39,272,000 cars As regards the average age, the figure remains in line with 2021 with an average age of 12.2 years. In any case, this figure has been progressively growing since 2009. In particular, of the more than 39 million cars on the road, 25% are prior to Euro 4, with an age of over 17 years. The study subsequently shows that to these cars we must add commercial vehicles with a fleet of 4.2 million vehicles in circulation, 41% of which are prior to Euro 4.