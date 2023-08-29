Home » Milan-Taremi, new offer for Porto: the transfer market news
Milan-Taremi, new offer for Porto: the transfer market news

Milan-Taremi, new offer for Porto: the transfer market news

Il Milan keep insisting on trying to get to Mahdi Taremi, the last minute shot that the Rossoneri management wants to place between now and the end of the market. In these hours the Rossoneri have presented a new offer of 12 million euros plus bonuses (for a grand total of minus 15 million) and now they await Porto’s responsewhich – despite the Iranian attacker expiring in 2024, and therefore running the risk of losing it to zero in a year – Taremi currency 25 million. The current one could be the last attempt in the Rossoneri’s summer market also for a matter of bureaucratic timing: in fact, longer times are needed to register a non-EU player.

In January or June: Milan will not give up Taremi in case of a “no” from Porto

If Porto were to say “no” even to the last offer, Milan will not give up Taremi definitively, on the contrary… the Rossoneri in fact want the Iranian so much that they are ready to keep in touch with the attacker’s entourage and then try to take it already in the winter market or to block it in January for Junethus making him wear the Rossoneri next season.

