First training session in Los Angeles for the Rossoneri team, engaged in the pre-season tour in America: the big names were also present, from Leao and Theo Hernandez to Giroud and Maignan. Before the start of the working session, Stefano Pioli gave a speech to the team and all the staff members. In the next few hours, the new signing Okafor will also join the group

