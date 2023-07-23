Home » The journey of Sebastián Yatra on his vacation in Quindío
The journey of Sebastián Yatra on his vacation in Quindío

To the Colombian son, Sebastián Yatra danced with a woman

Recently, Sebastián Yatra published on his Instagram social network where he accumulates more than 29 million followers, a fun event that he experienced during his stay in the Coffee Axis.

In the post it is evident how the Colombian asked a woman to dance in the streets of Salento, and there he did very particular ones with the dancer who appropriates the visitors of Quindío. In the video clip Yatra was very happy to dance with the well-known woman, she even shared with her “her forbidden steps of hers.”

“Ayyy coconut girl. I will return to Salento many times to dance with you”, reads the Colombian’s publication.

Quickly, the comments on Yatra’s social network did not wait and they were in charge of highlighting the woman’s physique, because despite her age, her extravagant movements and her particular style of dancing is to be admired.

“I want that woman’s physique; What is my grandmother doing there?; How cute Sebas; This is being humble Yatra”, were some of the comments from Internet users.

It is that the musical interpreter makes it clear that his humility and his love for Colombia is something that he carries in his heart, and without a doubt, Sebastián Yatra is enjoying one or another journey through the Coffee Axis.

