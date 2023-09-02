Milan’s Dominance Not Enough as Roma Settle for Draw in Serie A Clash

Milan Demonstrates Dominance in 2-1 Draw Against Roma

In a remarkable display of dominance, Milan showcased their strength in a 2-1 draw against Roma. The first half demonstrated Milan’s prowess, with Olivier Giroud converting a penalty in the opening minutes, followed by a goal from Rafael Leao early in the second half. However, Roma managed to salvage a goal in the 92nd minute.

Milan’s defense proved impenetrable for Jose Mourinho’s team, as they effectively neutralized their opponent’s attacks. Although Milan did not create a barrage of chances, they consistently posed a threat to Roma throughout the game. Roma’s rebound goal in the dying moments of the match was merely an accident.

The match kicked off with controversy, as a penalty was awarded to Milan in the 5th minute. Rui Patricio denied Loftus-Cheek’s incursion, and after a VAR review, the referee confirmed the penalty. Giroud calmly converted, securing a 1-0 lead for Milan.

The penalty incident led to ironic applause from Mourinho’s bench, igniting a fictitious controversy over the decision. The penalty further deflated the hopes of Roma, whose disappointing start to the Serie A season continues, having secured only one point out of a possible nine.

Roma’s struggles continued throughout the first half, with Milan’s defense thwarting their every attempt. Despite Roma’s efforts to disrupt Milan’s goalkeeper Maignan, they were unsuccessful. Rui Patricio pulled off a magnificent save to deny Pulisic, further frustrating Roma.

The second half started with Milan extending their lead through an impressive finish from Leao. The early goal put Roma in a more desperate position, leaving them searching for a resurgence. Even the expulsion of Milan’s Tomori did not alter the outcome of the match.

Romelu Lukaku, who made his debut for Roma, entered the pitch in the 70th minute but failed to make a significant impact. His late goal in the 92nd minute could not change the result as Milan claimed victory. The win propelled Milan to the top of the Serie A standings with nine points, while Roma continues to struggle with only one point.

The match ended with a final score of 2-1 in favor of Milan. The teams lined up as follows:

Roma: Rui Patricio; Çelik (Spinazzolla, 70′), Mancini, Smalling, Diego Llorente, Zalewski; Cristante, Paredes (Bove, 70′), Aouar (Pellegrini, 30′); Belotti, El Shaarawy (Lukaku, 70′).

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus Cheek (Kalulu, 65′), Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic (Chukwueze, 76′), Giroud (Pobega, 70′), Rafael Leao (Okafor, 76′).

The goalscorers were Giroud for Milan with a penalty, Leao with a brilliant finish, and an own goal by Kalulu in favor of Roma. Referee Antonio Rapuano sent off Tomori from Milan in the 61st minute. Loftus Cheek of Milan was cautioned in the 35th minute.

The match took place at the Olympic Stadium in Rome and saw an audience of approximately 60,000 spectators.

Overall, Milan’s dominant performance solidified their position at the top of the Serie A standings, while Roma faces an uphill battle as they strive for a better outcome in subsequent matches.

(c) EFE Agency

