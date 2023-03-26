And 15enne And died Saturday, just before midnight, in a house of Genovain via Acquarone. The carabinieri of the operational unit are investigating the matter. According to what was reconstructed, 15 children, all minors, were present in the apartment, gathered to spend the Saturday evening Together.

From what the military reports, it does not appear at the moment that there was any significant use of alcohol or other substances during the evening. The kids, however, would have started a sort of «mini boxing matches», in a non-violent way, using boxing gloves present in the house. The deceased young man, a few moments after the end of his “meeting”, the carabinieri report, collapsed to the ground.

Not even the intervention of the 118 health personnel managed to revive him. The boys were heard in the presence of their parents throughout the night to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the events. The Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office ordered an autopsy to clarify the causes of the 15-year-old’s death.