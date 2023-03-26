Home Technology Hacker attack on Atac, site offline. Also affected were the Ministry of Transport and the Postal Police
Italy still victim of attacks by Russian hackers. The NoName collective, already the protagonist of several violations of Italian and European institutional sites, claimed on its Telegram channel that it had taken the sites of the Ministry of Transport and Atac, the Roman public transport company, offline in the morning, including the section of ecommerce that allows the sale of tickets and the renewal of season tickets. As far as we have been able to verify, the sites are actually offline.

The Noname group has made headlines quite frequently in recent months. After Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Ukraine, he began targeting various Italian institutional sites and carried out about ten attacks. All in the same way: a bombardment of requests to site servers capable of blowing them up, and consequently creating a disservice.

Meanwhile, in these hours a series of attempted hacker attacks, whose origin is not yet clear, would have been launched against the site of the online police station of the postal police and against that of the economy and finances. However, according to reports from Ansa, the computer sabotage would have failed. According to what the Postal investigators explain, these are Dos attack attempts, with which an attempt is made to prevent users from accessing the network or computer resources. The NoName hackers confirm the attack on the Postal Police: “We launched a Ddos attack on the Italian Postal Police website, now it is no longer available to foreign IP addresses”.

NoName 057(16) is among the most active Russian groups in the cyber warfare alongside the kinetic conflict in Ukraine. The group was created a year ago, in March 2022, shortly after the entry of Russian tanks into the territory of Kiev. He immediately became the protagonist of a series of attacks against government entities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine and in the countries that support it. In particular Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Norway and Finland. But the group daily claims attacks on all countries somehow suspected of supporting Kiev. In recent days he has also launched several attacks on Japan and Spain, also accused of not supporting the Russian cause.

