Canon technology for the defense sector

During SeaFuture, the 8th edition of the international exhibition for the marine industry, Canon will showcase the latest innovations for the needs of the Defense and Security sectors. The show is an opportunity to share know-how and engage with the scientific community specializing in technology, safety, environmental sciences and infrastructure. Specifically, the team of experts from the Canon Imaging Technologies & Communications Group-Vertical Government division will present the latest imaging technologies.

The 8th edition of SeaFuture

They are employed in the world of security and surveillance a short and long range, undercover investigation, documentation and media production. From photographic solutions up to the printers of the i-Sensys range which guarantee the highest printing security protocols already implemented by other important government agencies. In particular, at the Canon stand it will be possible to view and try out the latest photo, video and software technologies.

The news, many and technological

There will also be a demo area to experience the performance of Canon ultra-high-speed video cameras first-hand sensitivity for use at night and in very low light. They are able to capture color images in dark conditions thanks to a sensor with a sensitivity of 4,000,000 ISO. These cameras are available both for operator use and in integration versions. Or through installation in other solutions developed by companies or System Integrators, useful for creating solutions dedicated to this specific sector.

I sensori SPAD e CMOS

At SeaFuture it will be possible to interact with Canon experts and discover, for example, the new SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode) sensor technology. SPADs allow the monitoring even at long distances in very low light conditions. Or the new CMOS sensors capable of managing the exposure level in 736 independent areas of the same, with the ability to have 148dB of Dynamic Range. Canon solutions guarantee the supervision of critical places and structures during the day and night. Or in conditions where the human eye fails to have full vision.

In an international context where the Mediterranean is at the center of the world scene, Seafuture stands as the most important meeting place not only for companies, but also for Navies who can get in touch with the latest news in the sector. A unique opportunity to meet Canon experts at an international level in collaboration with the Canon Italia team.