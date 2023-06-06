MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY FOR PANCREAS CANCER Tumors

Effective early stage treatment option

Minimally invasive surgical techniques to remove pancreatic cancer are a safe and effective option. This is demonstrated by the DIPLOMA randomized study, presented at ASCO, the most important world congress on cancer which this year sees the participation of around 40,000 experts from all over the world. Minimally invasive surgery, in expert hands, has no inferior results to surgery that involves traditional intervention, with advantages such as faster recovery times and lower risk of infection.

â€œThis surgical approach, which removes tumors located on the body and tail of the pancreas and spleen, uses small incisions with a lower risk of serious complications than open surgery – explains prof. Moh'd Abu Hilal, director of the OU of General Surgery and of the OU of Hepatobiliopancreatic, Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery of the Foundation







