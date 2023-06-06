Stellantis and Galloo, a joint venture for the recycling of end-of-life vehicles

Stellantis and Galloo, the agreement for the recycling of end-of-life vehicles

Stellantis and Galloo, a leading company in metal recycling, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the start of an exclusive negotiation for the establishment of a joint venture for the recycling of end-of-life vehicles.

Read also: Stellantis, first gigafactory in France. Ira Fiom: “We have zero investments”

The Stellantis-Galloo joint venture will work with licensed treatment facilities to take back ELVs from the last owner, thus enabling the recovery of components for reuse, regeneration and recycling. Services are expected to be operational at the end of 2023, starting from France, Belgium and Luxembourg and then extending to the rest of Europe. There joint venture will offer its services to other car manufacturers.

Subscribe to the newsletter

