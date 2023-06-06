Home » Stellantis and Galloo, a joint venture for the recycling of end-of-life vehicles
Business

Stellantis and Galloo, a joint venture for the recycling of end-of-life vehicles

by admin
Stellantis and Galloo, a joint venture for the recycling of end-of-life vehicles

Stellantis and Galloo, the agreement for the recycling of end-of-life vehicles

Stellantis and Galloo, a leading company in metal recycling, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the start of an exclusive negotiation for the establishment of a joint venture for the recycling of end-of-life vehicles.

Read also: Stellantis, first gigafactory in France. Ira Fiom: “We have zero investments”

The Stellantis-Galloo joint venture will work with licensed treatment facilities to take back ELVs from the last owner, thus enabling the recovery of components for reuse, regeneration and recycling. Services are expected to be operational at the end of 2023, starting from France, Belgium and Luxembourg and then extending to the rest of Europe. There joint venture will offer its services to other car manufacturers.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Where are the new three-board Nuggets opportunities that the Beijing Stock Exchange's heavyweight business rules are released, and the policy dividends are blessed? _ Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

More salary: Changing jobs is so lucrative in...

Cassation: “Movida harmful to health? Municipalities pay for...

Today’s investment prospect: Apple released the first MR...

Tesla: Model Y surpasses Toyota’s RAV4 to become...

Stock market podcast: The next hope after the...

Forex trading reminder: Weak economic data weighs on...

Increased demand for electric cars – combustion engines...

Milan, Cardinal-Maldini goodbye. Promoted Moncada. And Furlani…

Russia – European Court of Justice decides on...

Autogrill excluded from the FTSE Italia Mid Cap...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy