Minister convinces himself of the digitization progress in the doctor’s practice

Redeeming e-prescriptions has been even easier since July: pharmacies can redeem e-prescriptions with the insurance card – without complex authentication. And the e-prescription also makes everyday life easier in the doctor’s office by eliminating the need for manual signatures and trips, follow-up prescriptions can be issued without having to visit the patient again, and medication management is improved. Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach was convinced of this when he visited a Berlin cardiology practice and the adjoining pharmacy.

