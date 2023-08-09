Home » Municipality of Hernandarias prepares a great serenade festival to its patron saint
Municipality of Hernandarias prepares a great serenade festival to its patron saint

Municipality of Hernandarias prepares a great serenade festival to its patron saint

The patronal festival in honor of Our Lady of the Assumption will take place on August 12, 13 and 14, and will feature performances by M Folk and other great artists.

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, invites the general public to participate in the great Serenade Festival to Our Lady of the Assumption, patron saint of the municipality, to be held on August 12, 13 and 14 in the central square of the city .

The event will feature performances by great local, national and international artists, who will be live during the 3 days of the festival.

Programming

On Saturday, August 12, Father Lucas Gonzalo and his group, Cristhian Arzamendia and his band, Josué Aponte and Shalom Alderete, Adonai Band, JPM Band and Jumisca Group will be present on stage.

On Sunday, August 13, the Municipal School of Dance, Youth Group, Singing and Guitar, Association of Musicians, Diamela Rolandi and Grupo Stars will go up to the box in the central square.

On Monday, August 14, the Municipal Ballet of Hernandarias, the Letizia Rolón Dance School, the Aida Virginia Foundation, Jorge Martínez and his group, Divo Villanueva, D’Clap and the stellar performance of M Folk will delight the public.

