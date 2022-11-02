Home Health Minister Schillaci: “The health departments decide where No Vax doctors and nurses work”
Minister Schillaci: “The health departments decide where No Vax doctors and nurses work”

The health departments of the ASL and hospitals will decide where to work the unvaccinated health personnel who are returning to work. This was supported by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci: “They will tell them where the best place to use them is. Some of these doctors, moreover, may have given two administrations. Not all of them are people who have not received even a single dose.”

