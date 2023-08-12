Mistaken for a thief and injured by agents after a false alarm, yellow on the break-in. Check a video of the blitz

There is an audio and video file that recorded the entire sequence of what happened in the Anagnina apartment, in the southern quadrant of Rome, where a… Already a subscriber? Login here!

There is an audio and video file that recorded the entire sequence of what happened in the apartment at theAnagninain the southern quadrant of Romadove a policeman fired a pistol, wounding the landlord, perhaps mistaken for a thief. A 120-minute recording saved by the alarm system that Tommaso Ascenzi, a 32-year-old entrepreneur, installed in his apartment. Material that the family of the young man, now hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the Casilino polyclinic, and the lawyer Mario Murano delivered to the offices of the mobile team in charge of the investigation. In fact, there are still many points to be clarified on what happened on the second floor of via Antonimina. Meanwhile, the Rome prosecutor’s office has the officer who injured Ascenzi at his side is being investigated for serious injuries a few centimeters from the femoral aorta.

THE RECONSTRUCTION

The alarm was triggered on Wednesday evening, between 10 and 11 pm, by the tenants on the first floor, alarmed by the noises they heard coming from Ascenzi’s apartment on the second floor: “We fear he’s a thief,” they reported. When the police arrived at the scene, they attempted – both by calling him on his cell phone and by ringing his doorbell – to contact the boy. Not getting an answer, they would then have entered the apartment where all the lights were turned off. According to what has been reconstructed so far, the 32-year-old would have left the bedroom at that point and would not have stopped when the agent, before exploding the shot, ordered: “Halt, police!”. A bullet that hit the landlord in the side.

A reconstruction that would be confirmed by the file recorded at home. Ascenzi was alone in the house when he had a moment of agitation. Not only that: the recording would confirm that, after he had calmed down, he was in the bedroom and was watching television when the police blitz was triggered.

It therefore remains to be established what prompted the police officer to shoot. “My son is in a hospital bed, we want to know what happened and why a gunshot went off,” says the 32-year-old’s father. On the other hand, Murano’s lawyer specifies: «Even where, absurdly, the boy uttered threatening words or did not comply with the orders of the intervening agents, behaviors to be ascertained, the use of weapons was not permitted, even with a shot in the direction of the pelvis and presumably even at a distance». Again, the lawyer underlines: “We are working closely with the police so that no useful element is overlooked to ascertain the exact dynamics of what happened”.

THE EXPERTISE

The prosecutor has already ordered one medico-legal advice. Further investigations in the apartment in via Antonimina, seized by the Mobile squad since the night of the shooting, will be carried out in the next few days. Investigations which the Ascenzi family has also provided: «It needs to be clarified – lawyer Murano specifies – how the door of the house was opened and why the shot was fired at eye level, despite the fact that the police officers who intervened did not immediately no aggression. In any case, no shooting should have been done inside the apartment because there was no real or putative situation of danger». “Finally – claims the lawyer – the scene was polluted with the findings of the same police and only after the apartment was subjected to seizure”.

Meanwhile, again yesterday, Ascenzi’s neighbors were heard at the police station, witnesses of the dramatic epilogue in the apartment on via dell’Antonimina on Wednesday evening.

