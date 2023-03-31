Modena, 31 March 2023 – One scary brawl occurred today at 16.30 at Novi Sad park in Modena, in the middle of the lawn, while in the ring of the former racecourse the trucks began to warm up the grills of the International Street Food which was leaving tonight. AND’ a 16-year-old boy died.

A group of Pakistani immigrants confronted each other and alla In the end, three young men were stabbed to death. One of them, aged 16, died in hospital, having immediately appeared very serious. All were transported to the Baggiovara hospital. The most seriously injured (always with stab wounds) he is 22 years old, he underwent chest surgery and is now in intensive care and in a reserved prognosis. The third injured is an 18-year-old not in danger of life. Ten day forecast for him.

On the spot the carabinieri who listened to the witnesses and delimited the area of ​​the fight where significant patches of blood were visible. An investigation is underway to trace the participants in the brawl. The numerous cameras in the area will be useful.