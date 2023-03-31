Home Health Modena, brawl and stab wounds in Novi Sad: a sixteen-year-old died, two were injured
Health

Modena, brawl and stab wounds in Novi Sad: a sixteen-year-old died, two were injured

by admin
Modena, brawl and stab wounds in Novi Sad: a sixteen-year-old died, two were injured

Modena, 31 March 2023 – One scary brawl occurred today at 16.30 at Novi Sad park in Modena, in the middle of the lawn, while in the ring of the former racecourse the trucks began to warm up the grills of the International Street Food which was leaving tonight. AND’ a 16-year-old boy died.

Read more:

Modena, escape before the interrogation and leave only your slippers

A group of Pakistani immigrants confronted each other and alla In the end, three young men were stabbed to death. One of them, aged 16, died in hospital, having immediately appeared very serious. All were transported to the Baggiovara hospital. The most seriously injured (always with stab wounds) he is 22 years old, he underwent chest surgery and is now in intensive care and in a reserved prognosis. The third injured is an 18-year-old not in danger of life. Ten day forecast for him.

On the spot the carabinieri who listened to the witnesses and delimited the area of ​​the fight where significant patches of blood were visible. An investigation is underway to trace the participants in the brawl. The numerous cameras in the area will be useful.

See also  the alarm bells that you absolutely must not underestimate

You may also like

“Intimacy is no longer lived in broken partnerships”

ADUC – Health – Article – One moment

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Experts, ‘gastroenterologists and general practitioners together to improve...

Occupational medicine, how to improve health during the...

What is synthetic meat and how is it...

Discovery of the key area in the brain...

Irccs S.Orsola among the top 4 robotic surgery...

Liver tumor of 2 kg removed from an...

MENINGITIS, 15 YEAR OLD HOSPITAL IN INTENSIVE CARE....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy