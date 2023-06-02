Modern hospital in Schleswig-Holstein is looking for a senior midwife (m/f/d)

Hamburg – Baby-friendly certified maternity clinic offers all-round medical care at the highest level

A clinic for gynecology and obstetrics in Schleswig-Holstein is currently looking for a senior midwife (m/f/d) who will take over the management of the three delivery rooms due to an age-related succession plan.

Holistic mother-child care

The modern hospital specializing in care and academic teaching hospital offers comprehensive medical care at the highest level with 14 specialist departments.

The clinic accompanies its patients during pregnancy and childbirth and includes a top-level perinatal center. In addition, the hospital provides support with aftercare and breastfeeding advice and has been certified as a baby-friendly hospital.

Personnel management for three delivery rooms

The head midwife (m/f/d) will be responsible for the three delivery rooms and the district outpatient clinic and will lead a 30-strong team. The obstetricians work closely with an MFA team and the resident doctors.

The management will be responsible for the comprehensive and qualitative care and support of the patients, newborns and relatives and will further develop the quality standards for this. In addition, personnel management, duty planning and recruiting new employees are among the tasks of the head midwife (m/f/d).

Management position for experienced obstetricians

We are looking for a certified and state-approved midwife or obstetrician with several years of professional experience for the position. The candidates should also be able to show that they have successfully completed further training to manage a functional department or ward manager in the hospital.

The clinic offers suitable applicants a permanent full-time position with an attractive salary. The delivery room is always closed from August to mid-September. Contrast Personalberatung GmbH supports the recruitment of suitable candidates.