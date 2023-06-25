Home » Monica Bellucci, the discovery of brain disease: 9-hour intervention | A tragedy
Health

by admin
Monica Bellucci, the discovery of brain disease: 9-hour intervention | A tragedy

The discovery of Monica Bellucci (Photo ANSA) – Lineadiretta24

Shocking revelation of the well-known actress Monica Bellucci on the discovery of a serious illness: a huge tragedy for everyone.

Monica Bellucci he is a well-known and much-loved face of cinema at an international level. Over the years he has lent his face to iconic characters and for films that have achieved real box-office records.

The well-known actress is also a real one beauty icon and with her sensuality she is able to conquer everyone present every time. However, there is a little-known detail of the Bellucci and it’s all the dedication he puts into keeping fit but above all healthy.

This is also because the actress found herself living a very difficult time and linked to a discovery that has changed the lives of many but let’s see in detail what it is.

Monica Bellucci, the point about her health: a good habit

The well-known actress is a beloved face of cinema and fans follow her with pleasure on social networks. From her side the Bellucci she keeps in contact with the fans a lot but above all she usually uses her image to convey even very important messages. Among them is also that of prevention which allows those who implement it to discover in time even silent diseases that can be lethal.

According to rumors, the actress has now a good habit or that of undergoing a whole series of tests every year. Among these are visits to the breast, ovaries and uterus which she usually undergoes every six months. In addition it is also usual to undergo the mammography to avoid discovering a disease too late. A decision also linked to a difficult episode which she found herself facing and which saw a friend of hers as the protagonist.

See also  4 fruits and some grandmother's remedies to fight water retention and swollen and heavy legs

Bellucci’s story (Photo ANSA) – Lineadiretta24

Monica Bellucci, the shocking revelation: a very hard path

The well-known actress is therefore used to undergo a whole series of exams and among these also TAC e Pet. This is also due to a bad episode starring a friend of hers: He discovered that he had a congenital vascular problem in his brain. She had to undergo a nine-hour surgery, but she is no longer at risk of stroke.

The actress then added: This tomography they told me that it indicates the areas of the body where there is a higher than normal consumption of glucose. An examination which therefore allowed her friend to save herself from any complications and which, according to her, everyone must carry out when possible.

