Home Health Monkeypox: How Much Should We Worry? The response of the infectious disease specialist
Health

Monkeypox: How Much Should We Worry? The response of the infectious disease specialist

by admin
Monkeypox: How Much Should We Worry? The response of the infectious disease specialist

Pierluigi Viale, director of infectious diseases at Sant’Orsola, how much do we have to worry about monkeypox?
“It is not a very serious disease, but it is very contagious. Early diagnosis in this case serves not so much to save lives, as to prevent the patient from spreading the virus to their contacts. It has an especially epidemiological value”.

See also  Modern anti-Covid vaccine, here is how it works and what are the side effects of Spikevax

You may also like

Stars lead the first “watch” to create a...

the mayor convenes an extraordinary municipal council La...

Cooking by typing “Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!” is...

After years of cooperation with FIFA, EA and...

Cancer vaccine, Italian study: promising results from the...

MME Simsport H+Sequential Shifter – MME Simsport H+Sequential...

Artificial cornea, the first test returns sight to...

After years of cooperation with FIFA, EA and...

Covid, soon the serological test will be done...

No, Elden Ring is not on Game Pass

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy