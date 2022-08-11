Pierluigi Viale, director of infectious diseases at Sant’Orsola, how much do we have to worry about monkeypox?
“It is not a very serious disease, but it is very contagious. Early diagnosis in this case serves not so much to save lives, as to prevent the patient from spreading the virus to their contacts. It has an especially epidemiological value”.
Monkeypox: How Much Should We Worry? The response of the infectious disease specialist
Pierluigi Viale, director of infectious diseases at Sant’Orsola, how much do we have to worry about monkeypox?