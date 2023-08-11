Home » Monopoli (Bari), a four-year-old boy drowns in a water park
Monopoli (Bari), a four-year-old boy drowns in a water park

Tragedy in the water park of Monopoly, in the province of Bari, where a four and a half year old boy drowned. The little one was with his family, who live in the province of Brindisi, and was using one of the pool which are located within the building. He may have hit his head while he was performing some water tricks and then fell into the water.

Even through the vision of some
internal video surveillance cameras present in the water park, the investigators are trying to understand the last moments in the life of the little one, who then ended up in the water in a point he didn’t touch.

