Monza, 22 March 2023

Play Offs, yellow and blue plastered: Monza wins game 2 and brings the quarter-final series back to a draw

news“>The three-way wall of Itas Trentino tries to contain the attack of the German opposite Grozer (photo Vero Volley)

The home factor is also confirmed as the winner in game 2 of the quarter-final series of the Play Offs Scudetto SuperLega Credem Banca 2023. In this case it was therefore the Monza Arena that enforced its law during the second game of the match at best five o’clock: the hosts of Vero Volley Monza won 3-1 over a plastered Itas Trentino, bringing the fate of the match back to a draw and giving another home match (match 4 on 2 April) to their fans .

Without Michieletto, Depalma and lastly also Podrascanin (gastrointestinal problems for all three), with Lavia and Cavuto not at their best but still on the bench and with eleven sets in the legs in the previous five days, the Gialloblù still tried to sell dear life but they could not avoid the defeat, which came due to specific merits of the opponent but also due to the lack of tried-and-true game mechanisms for a set-up on the field never tried before during the forty previous official matches of the season. Given the many absences, Lorenzetti in fact had to bring Kaziyski back to the role of hammer (14 points for the captain), using Nelli as opposite and including D’Heer in the center in the starting six and Džavoronok in the band (the best of his, with 18 points, a block, an ace and 53% in attack). The unprecedented sextet initially struggled to find the measures, especially in reception, but in the second part they managed to respond better to a very inspired Monza blocking and attacking. The best part of the Trentino evening in Brianza after the second set, clearly lost; down 0-2, Sbertoli and his teammates raised their heads again, deservedly winning the third set in the sprint and staying in the game until 18-20 in the fourth set.

Below is the scoresheet for match 2 of the quarter-finals of the Scudetto SuperLega Credem Banca 2023 Play Offs played tonight at the Monza Arena.

True Volleyball Monza-Itas Trentino 3-1

(25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18)

REAL VOLLEYBALL: Davyskiba 13, Beretta 9, Grozer 21, Maar 19, Galassi 4, Kreling, Federici (L); Szwarc 1, Zimmermann, Pirazzoli. Ne Marttila, Pisoni, Magliano, Di Martino. Herd Massimo Eccheli.

ITAS TRENTINO: Džavoronok 18, Lisinac 9, Nelli 8, Kaziyski 14, D’Heer 5, Sbertoli 4, Laurenzano (L); Pace, Lavia 1. Ne Cavuto, Berger, Bernardis. Herd Angelo Lorenzetti.

REFEREES: Cappello from Sortino (Syracuse) and Saltalippi from Città di Castello (Perugia).

DURABLE SET: 26′, 24′, 31′, 27′; tot. 1h e 48.

NOTE: 2,116 spectators, collection not disclosed. Vero Volley: 12 blocks, 9 aces, 14 serving errors, 6 action errors, 53% in attack, 37% (18%) in reception. Itas Trentino: 8 blocks, 7 aces, 19 serve errors, 10 play errors, 45% in attack, 45% (28%) in reception. MVP Kreling.

