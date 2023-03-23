Home Business Superbonus, in the decree towards a 3-month extension for villas
The decree for the Superbonus

In the Finance Committee in the House, the vote on the amendments al by the decree of Superb. On the table is the extension three months (from 31 March to 30 June) of the deadline for single family, who had carried out at least 30% of the work by 30 September last, to conclude the expense and deduct it, benefiting from 110%. The non-profit organizations, the public housing (Iacp), the interventions with the earthquake bonus but only in the areas of the crater and also the works for the architectural barriers are then saved by the stop to the sales and the discount on the invoice taken on February 16th.

A convergence has already been found on these issues. However, the dossier of the credits stranded – about 19 billion euros -, with the hypothesis of using the F24, proposed by banks and developers. However, this solution does not seem to convince the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The vote in the commission should end on Thursday evening or at the latest on Friday, while the text of the decree is expected in Classroom Monday. In the last majority meeting followed by contacts with the government and the opposition, the rapporteur of the decree, Andrea de Bertoldi (FdI), expressed optimism and satisfaction for the agreement reached on some issues, on which we are moving towards a “shared solution”. (Ticker)

