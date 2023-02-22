The percentage of children with autism spectrum disorder is increasing, but that of children who do not have an associated intellectual disability much more. For this – according to experts – there is a need to update both the ability to intercept and diagnose Dsa and therapeutic interventions.

According to a study on the prevalence of autism conducted by the Rutgers School of Public Health in New Jersey and published in Pediatrictwo out of 3 Dsa cases concern children without intellectual disabilities.