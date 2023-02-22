Home Health More cases of autism spectrum disorders in children (but without intellectual disability)
More cases of autism spectrum disorders in children (but without intellectual disability)

More cases of autism spectrum disorders in children (but without intellectual disability)

The percentage of children with autism spectrum disorder is increasing, but that of children who do not have an associated intellectual disability much more. For this – according to experts – there is a need to update both the ability to intercept and diagnose Dsa and therapeutic interventions.

According to a study on the prevalence of autism conducted by the Rutgers School of Public Health in New Jersey and published in Pediatrictwo out of 3 Dsa cases concern children without intellectual disabilities.

