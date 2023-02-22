news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ARCORE, FEBRUARY 22 – Four minors were arrested by the Carabinieri at the Arcore (Monza) railway station, with almost 400 grams of hashish and a teaser. An “organized and most likely not occasional drug dealing activity”, defined it by the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court who signed the validation of the arrests.



The very young people, aged 16 and 17, were caught in the act while they were passing the drug hidden in the saddle of an old scooter, right outside the railway yard. Three attempted to escape by hiding in a room in the area, the fourth ran away on foot. The Carabinieri blocked the first ones at the door of the bathroom of the club, each wearing a loaf of bread. The fourth alleged accomplice was blocked on the street. More hashish was found at their home, as well as a precision scale and a teaser. Once arrested, all four were taken to the Turin CPA, as ordered by the Milan prosecutor’s office. (HANDLE).

