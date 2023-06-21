Home » More organs transplanted again in 2022
More organs transplanted again in 2022

As the latest Transplant annual report shows, 688 organ transplants were carried out last year – four percent more than in 2021. The organ transplanted most frequently was the kidney. Waiting list shortened The number of patients on the waiting lists was also reduced: at the end of 2022, there were 730 patients on the waiting lists for a suitable organ, twelve percent fewer than in the previous year. In an international comparison, Austria continued to achieve very good values. From the 688

