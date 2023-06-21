More organs transplanted again in 2022

10
As the latest Transplant annual report shows, 688 organ transplants were carried out last year – four percent more than in 2021. The organ transplanted most frequently was the kidney. Waiting list shortened The number of patients on the waiting lists was also reduced: at the end of 2022, there were 730 patients on the waiting lists for a suitable organ, twelve percent fewer than in the previous year. In an international comparison, Austria continued to achieve very good values. From the 688
See also "Magic Gathering" and "Dungeon and Dragons" write a legend in the new series of cards "Commander Legend: Battle for Baldur's Gate" | 4Gamers