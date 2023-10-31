More than 15,000 guests – spectacular result of the APOTHEKENTOUR in Germany

Bochum – The APOTHEKENTOUR 2023 powered by APOTHEKE ADHOC and PTA IN LOVE completed twelve successful locations in Germany. More than 15,200 pharmacists, PTAs and PKAs were guests over the course of the year and, together with their teammates, found out about the latest innovations on the pharmacy market. After a grand finale in Bochum, the organizers are looking forward to the last highlight of the year: the APOTHEKENTOUR will be in Vienna on November 4th and 5th.

Knowledge, entertainment and lots of pharmacy power – the APOTHEKENTOUR stands for all this and much more. The stands of the 35 tour partner companies were also in demand last weekend: more than 1,600 visitors came to Bochum. The industrial atmosphere of the Jahrhunderthalle provided the perfect setting for the finale of the tour, which started in Berlin in March.

What began as a trial balloon in May 2022 has become the new gold standard in live communication with pharmacy teams in just one and a half years. After twelve locations in Germany, many of which were fully booked, the successful format is now looking forward to both its market entry in Austria and the new line-up for 2024.

“Our balance sheet is of course very positive. We are extremely grateful for the trust that our 35 partners have placed in us. We were hoping for more than 10,000 visitors. Now it was 50 percent more. That’s why our special thanks go to our guests, who often spent more than four hours with us on average,” says Tom Bellartz, Managing Director of the organizing EL PATO Medien GmbH. “In 2024, of course, we want to be a little better and bigger. We have expanded our concept again, adjusted locations and are thus responding to the great demand. In this way, we can provide around 20,000 pharmacists, PTA and PKA with extraordinary pleasure in the coming year.”

The APOTHEKENTOUR 2024 will be taking place here in Germany:

Berlin, March 16 & 17, 2024

Hannover, 20. & 21. April 2024

Rostock, 27. & 28. April 2024

Nuremberg, 4. & 5. Mai 2024

Hamburg, 25. & 26. May 2024

Düsseldorf, June 1 & 2, 2024

Leipzig, August 31 & September 1, 2024

Stuttgart, 21. & 22. September 2024

Frankfurt, 28. & 29. September 2024

Munich, October 12 & 13, 2024

Karlsruhe, October 19 & 20, 2024

Bochum, October 26 & 27, 2024

On November 4th and 5th, 2023, the APOTHEKENTOUR will also be coming to the MARX HALLE in Vienna for the first time and will make Austrian pharmacy hearts beat faster. More than 1,500 guests have already registered; Tickets are still available free of charge at apothekentour.at.

EL PATO Medien GmbH produces media and other formats for the healthcare industry in Berlin and Vienna with more than 80 employees, with a particular focus on the pharmacy and pharmaceutical sectors. The focus is on digital communication and live events.

