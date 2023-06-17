Moscow, some peace proposals ‘might work’ – Ultima Ora

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SAINT PETERSBURG, JUNE 17 – The peace proposals of some countries on the conflict in Ukraine contain ideas that could work. This was reported by the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, to the Tass news agency during the Economic Forum taking place in St. Petersburg. “Of course there are”, replied the spokeswoman when asked about the possibility of concrete ideas on the peace proposals. “I reiterate that we are grateful to all countries, all states and public figures, because many proposals have been personally presented by international public figures – he added -. We are grateful to all those who are talking about peace, who are making proposals and who are making themselves available for this”.



