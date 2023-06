ansa

Road accident in the province of Reggio Calabria, where a mother and her two children died after their car went over a cliff. It happened between the Municipalities of Bovalino e Birthday of Careers. In addition to the 39-year-old Catherine Pipicellathey lost their lives the son of 11 e the 13 year old daughter of the woman, who died while being transported to the hospital in very serious conditions. Another road accident occurred in Liguria, where an army jeep crashed into a ravine.