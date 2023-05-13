Mother’s Day Dessert in a Glass: Delicious Recipes to Try

And do you already have something special planned for Mother’s Day? For us, Mother’s Day is an excellent occasion to spoil our mothers and say “I love you” to them. Of course, more time together is the best gift any mom would appreciate. But what really makes the day perfect? A delicious Mother’s Day dessert in a jar, of course! Whether it’s a limoncello tiramisu in a glass or a fruity strawberry panna cotta – these recipes will definitely put a big smile on every woman’s face! So let’s go – read on and enjoy!

Mother’s Day dessert in a glass: 4 delicious recipes to try

We have already shown you our simple craft ideas for the Mother’s Day card. As is well known, love goes through the stomach and a delicious Mother’s Day dessert in a glass is ideal for spoiling your mom with culinary delights.

Limoncello Tiramisu im Glas

Fruity, slightly sour and super refreshing – now let’s take a little culinary trip to Italy and treat ourselves to a delicious Limoncello Tiramisu in a glass! With its wonderful aromas, the layered dessert immediately puts us in a summery mood and is simply perfect for the warmer season. Add a glass of wine and the day is perfect! Discover our recipe for Limoncello Tiramisu in a glass in this article and enjoy it.

Strawberry panna cotta

And another classic from Italy! Strawberry season is in full swing and of course we want to try as many strawberry recipes as possible! A deliciously light and creamy dessert, this quick and easy Strawberry Panna Cotta in a Jar is just the thing for Mother’s Day. And how to prepare the perfect strawberry panna cotta, we’ll tell you in our article!

Fruity dessert in a glass with mascarpone

Light, fresh and irresistibly delicious – this mascarpone cream with berries provides a real taste explosion! The preparation is a real breeze and you can also use different fruits depending on the season. Sometimes with berries, cherries or kiwi – the Mother’s Day dessert in the glass always tastes good!

Raspberry cheesecake in a glass

Raspberry cheesecake in a glass without baking? Our mouths are already watering! If you want to treat your mom to something special but don’t feel like spending hours in the kitchen, then you’ll love this recipe! We’re treating ourselves to a raspberry cheesecake in a glass just in time for spring, but you can also experiment with the ingredients depending on the season.