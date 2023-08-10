Motion sickness: what, the symptoms and advice to treat car sickness

Traveling by car, ship, plane or train is a nightmare for many people due to motion sickness, which occurs in conditions of passive movement, affecting up to 3 in 10 children, but also common among adults. Anyone, if subjected to a stimulus of sufficient intensity, can develop motion sickness – explains Claudio Albizzati of the Otorhinolaryngology Service, Multimedica of Milan -. The condition triggered by a conflict between stimuli coming from the eyes and those coming from the inner ear. In practice, the ear perceives a movement that the eye does not see or vice versa. This lack of homogeneity triggers a series of symptoms which generally culminate in vomiting. To explain why various hypotheses have been formulated, but there are two of the best known. The first assumes that the brain induces vomiting to get rid of some “poison” that is poisoning the receptors, producing discrepant stimuli. The second theory assumes an interaction between the stimuli that come from the vagus nerve and the action of the muscles that move the eyes.

