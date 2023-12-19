Understanding Newborn Crying: A Study by Clinical Hospital of Barcelona

New Study Analyzes Newborn Crying

A new study conducted in the Neonatology Unit of the Clinical Hospital of Barcelona has provided valuable insights into the reasons why newborns cry. Despite the complexity of newborn crying, the study has successfully identified different causes, which could have a positive impact on the relationships between babies and their parents. According to doctors, understanding the reasons for a baby’s cries can help in fostering strong relationships between parents and their children.

The study, which was a collaboration between the Clinical Hospital of Barcelona and the health technology startup Zoundream AG, involved the analysis of 38 healthy newborns. The research concluded that there are different types of crying, each associated with specific needs or moods of the baby.

According to the researchers, crying due to hunger is characterized by constant, rhythmic, intense, and loud cries. The crying associated with anguish, on the other hand, is hoarser and has fewer pauses. Other types of crying such as those related to sleep, restlessness, or stress also have unique characteristics, acoustic patterns, and behavioral expressions.

On average, babies cry for about one and a half to three hours per day, and this crying period can negatively impact parents, triggering feelings of anxiety, depression, and helplessness. Furthermore, the study suggests that the emotional bond between the baby and its parents could be compromised, affecting both the baby’s care and neurological development.

The study involved the collection of EEG, NIRS, audio, and video data from each newborn while they cried spontaneously. This data collection allowed researchers to define the different types of cries generated by different situations, ultimately allowing for a deeper understanding of the communication process of crying and its implications for medical care.

The researchers believe that their study has set a precedent in the research of crying analysis, creating a deeper understanding of the complex communication process triggered by the baby’s cries. The insights gained from this study are set to lead to a better interpretation of crying, with potential implications for improved medical care and strengthening the bond between babies and their parents.

