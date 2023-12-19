SOAP! Aníbal Chalá – Emelec: you buy me, I terminate via clause

Club Sport Emelec Faces Contract Termination Headache

Club Sport Emelec is facing a new headache regarding the situation of Aníbal Chalá, amidst reports of Barcelona’s interest in the player. It has been revealed that Nombillo made use of the purchase option directly at FEF for Chalá, adding to the ongoing saga.

This Monday, colleague Gabriel Solórzano announced that Aníbal Chalá has proceeded to unilaterally terminate his contract with the team, cancelling the termination clause. This means that Chalá has made his professional rights effective by becoming a free footballer again through the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), similar to the case with Jefferson Valverde and Club Deportivo El Nacional earlier this year.

It is now expected that the situation will head to the Ecuadorian soccer courts, where Aníbal and his representative could execute the termination clause of his contract between December 15 and January 31. This news has left Club Sport Emelec scrambling to find a replacement for the player.

The developments have caused speculation and concerns among fans and the club as they navigate through the unexpected turn of events. The future of Aníbal Chalá and his potential move to Barcelona, along with the implications for Club Sport Emelec, remain uncertain as the situation unfolds.

