Moto2, Dixon scores his first victory in Assen, Acosta 3rd with yellow

Written by Daniela Piazza – Sun, 25/06/2023 – 13:30

Tears of joy stream down her face Jake Dixon after the Dutch GP, the first career victory of the 27-year-old Briton. “I’m speechless, I just won my first Grand Prix! The chase is over, I’ve been dreaming of being on the first step of the podium for a long time. It took some time, but I have a big family and a great team behind me” the Aspar team standard bearer said excitedly, who he managed to score his first success after nine third places, thanks to a race conducted in a masterful way.

Started from third position, Dixon remained in the leading group throughout the race, catching Ai Ogura in the final thanks to a frantic pace, which allowed him to close the gap with the Japanese lapping just a few thousandths off the track record at Assen, to then close the overtaking practice and fly away towards the checkered flag with a 1″3 lead over the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider.

A feat partially overshadowed by the incomprehensible decisions of the Steward Panel. After imposing a Long Lap Penalty on Pedro Acosta for cutting the chicane in an attempt not to crash, the commissioners’ panel decided not to have the Spanish champion repeat the penalty despite having touched the green with both wheels of his Kalex . A choice which, in addition to raising a number of controversies, allowed Tiburón of the KTM Ajo team to maintain third place in the sprint over Fermin Aldeguer (who was in turn sanctioned with a Long Lap for shortcut), closing the distance from the leader of the championship Tony Arbolino.

Tweet Only eight points separate the two title contenders at the end of the Dutch GP. A difficult race for the driver from Garbagnate Milanese, who struggled throughout the weekend, especially when changing direction in the third sector. Pushed in extremis by Alonso Lopez, sucked into the group after trying to escape in the first part of the race, the standard bearer of the Marc VDS team was unable to go beyond seventh place. A solid Aron Canet completed the Top 5, while Manuel Gonzalez finished the race in eighth position, ahead of Albert Arenas and Celestino Vietti, with the Fantic team's standard bearer forced to serve a Long Lap in the final race. Complicated race also for the other Marc VDS team standard bearer, Sam Lowes, 11th ahead of Barry Baltus and rookie Sergio Garcia, good at returning to the top 15 despite having received a Long Lap Penalty for cutting the variant, who went to add to the two taken yesterday for irresponsible driving. Out of the points instead Dennis Foggia, 19th at the flag, and Somkhiat Chantra, who crashed in Turn 1 when he was in ninth position. The standings of the Dutch GP