Home » Moto2, Dixon scores his first victory in Assen, Acosta 3rd with yellow
Moto2, Dixon scores his first victory in Assen, Acosta 3rd with yellow

Jake conquers his first success by beating Ogura, but the decisions of the Stewards against the Spaniard are the subject of discussion, sanctioned with a Long Lap which he was not made to repeat despite having touched the green

Written by Daniela Piazza – Sun, 25/06/2023 – 13:30

Tears of joy stream down her face Jake Dixon after the Dutch GP, the first career victory of the 27-year-old Briton. “I’m speechless, I just won my first Grand Prix! The chase is over, I’ve been dreaming of being on the first step of the podium for a long time. It took some time, but I have a big family and a great team behind me” the Aspar team standard bearer said excitedly, who he managed to score his first success after nine third places, thanks to a race conducted in a masterful way.

Started from third position, Dixon remained in the leading group throughout the race, catching Ai Ogura in the final thanks to a frantic pace, which allowed him to close the gap with the Japanese lapping just a few thousandths off the track record at Assen, to then close the overtaking practice and fly away towards the checkered flag with a 1″3 lead over the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider.

A feat partially overshadowed by the incomprehensible decisions of the Steward Panel. After imposing a Long Lap Penalty on Pedro Acosta for cutting the chicane in an attempt not to crash, the commissioners’ panel decided not to have the Spanish champion repeat the penalty despite having touched the green with both wheels of his Kalex . A choice which, in addition to raising a number of controversies, allowed Tiburón of the KTM Ajo team to maintain third place in the sprint over Fermin Aldeguer (who was in turn sanctioned with a Long Lap for shortcut), closing the distance from the leader of the championship Tony Arbolino.

