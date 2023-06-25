Home » MotoGP 2023. Dutch GP. Front row news: Marc Márquez: “The future? This is not the time to think about it” [VIDEO] – MotoGP
MotoGP 2023. Dutch GP. Front row news: Marc Márquez: “The future? This is not the time to think about it” [VIDEO] – MotoGP

shafts – #lanotiziainprimafila After a disastrous SaturdayMarc Márquez decided to do not rush the Dutch GP. In truth, he was declared “unfit”, unfit to race, due to of the aggravation of the fractures sustained in the falls in Germany.

In particular, Marquez said, the rib break has enlarged by 2 mm and the pain was too intense to continue. This is why he went to the medical center this morning (if he hadn’t gone, no one would have said anything, since Thursday he has been “fit” and there have been no falls that could aggravate the situation) and, in fact, he “addressed” doctors towards the decision.

It is clear that it is one more psychological than physical choice: the sample it is no longer concentratedas seen in rear-end collision by Enea Bastianini in Q1, he doesn’t feel like it, if it were up to him he would have stayed at home directly.

Just give up the race with you don’t feel like it.

It is equally evident, that Marquez no longer has faith in Honda and Alberto Puig himself, with great honesty, says: “I can say that Marquez will be in Honda in 2024 because he has a contract. But I don’t have a crystal ball and Honda hasn’t never held a pilot against his will“.

On the question, Marquez limits himself to saying: “This is not the time to think about the future. I have to take advantage of this break to recover physically and psychologically”.

Are we close to a sensational breakup?

