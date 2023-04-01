QThese are the words of the two Aprilia riders, Vinales he finished seventh while Alex fell. Neither of them make drama, and they are very hopeful about tomorrow.

Vinales on the loss of the wing: “I didn’t notice, I touched myself with others 7-8 timesI’m happy with this result, I’m sorry I couldn’t attack Pecco, let’s see tomorrow. Broken wing? I hadn’t noticedbut I was having a hard time turning and stopping to the right and then finally I saw and said ‘fuck, I’m missing a wing’, with the wing it would have been a different race, I could have lapped in 39 or 38. We need to improve at the start and we’re working on it. It was really difficult to stop the bike and make it turn, with this handicap it went really well. Tomorrow? We have to start up front like we did in Portimao, the goal is to start up front and go away”

Alex: “There’s not much to say, yesterday was only Friday, we could have taken pole but it rained and starting ninth is difficultI know that Sprint races end soon and today I was in too much of a hurry. The bike in the dry it’s going strongonly Bezzecchi best of all, I wanted to overtake everyone immediately to fight for the podium and the victory but I exaggerated a little. With the race we have an opportunity, we are among the few who with a 20-lap tire still went on 39, it’s been more than a year since I crashed in the race, I’m a little angry. This morning it’s true, the track was ready for slicks, my mistake”