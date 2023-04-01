I live by miracle. Terrible road accident for the Belgian-Moroccan midfielder Sofian Kiyine. The former talent from Venice, Salernitana and Chievo, after hitting a roundabout at great speed, took off with his car breaking through the wall of a gym. The player was traveling at a very, very high speed: according to the first reconstructions (but the images fully confirm them) the vehicle, at over 150km per hour (it is difficult to be certain on this point) would have hit a roundabout near the arena of the sports Louis Melin, located at the entrance to the city of Flemalle.

His current club (OH Leuven) has announced that Kiyine’s life is not in danger and no other people were involved. The accident occurred near Liège. He was on board alone.

Below is Lovenio’s press release on the footballer’s condition: “Sofian Kiyine was taken to the emergency room of the nearest hospital where further tests are underway: his life is not in danger. Fortunately, no other vehicles or vehicles were involved in the accident.” people. The club awaits further clarity on the exact circumstances of how the accident occurred before responding further. We wish Sofian a speedy recovery.”

Furthermore, according to the Moroccan media, the footballer would have already come out of intensive care and his conditions would be stable. There is also a video of the accident, which we show you below. Impressive image: Kiyine loses control of the car which is literally thrown five meters high.







