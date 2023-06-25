MotoGP Assen, Bezzecchi wins the Sprint Race. 2nd Bath

The Ducati VR46 rider prevailed in front of Pecco after a race in absolute control. The podium of Binder, third, is taken away from him due to track limits and is inherited by Quartararo. The two Aprilias in the points

Marco Bezzecchi leaves his mark on Saturday in Assen: after the pole position, he also imposes himself in the Sprint Race, beating the resistance of Pecco Bagnaia, who accompanies him on the mini podium in second position. Third at the finish line was Brad Binder, on the Ktm, but the position was taken away due to ‘track limits’ with a 3″ penalty: Fabio Quartararo therefore took advantage of it, on the podium with the Yamaha ahead of Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia. For the South African of the Ktm there is 5th place.In the World Championship Bezzecchi moves to 31 points from Bagnaia, but remains third in the standings.

the race

—

The first cue at the start came from Bezzecchi, but Bagnaia forced the pass and took the lead followed by Binder. A few corners and Bez sets off in pursuit of Pecco, while in the middle of the group we see the usual skirmishes with Quartararo fourth, Martin behind and the Aprilias in the points. The turning point comes on lap 4: Bagnaia goes wide, Bezzecchi takes advantage of it, passes him and extends decisively. Despite a bit of elastic, the Ducati VR46 rider never trembles: Bagnaia in the final, in fact, rather than putting the race leader in his sights, has to watch his back from Brad Binder. The South African of the Ktm, as mentioned, is sanctioned with 3″ for having exceeded the limits of the track and so Fabio Quartararo goes on the mini podium ‘Sprint’: for the Frenchman, limping due to a sprain in training with an attached fracture of the big toe, and the Yamaha is a good shot in the arm. Aprilia did well, with Alex Espargaro fourth in Quartararo’s slipstream thanks to a good level second part of the race, and Maverick Vinales, seventh.

In the points Jorge Martin, sixth with the Ducati Pramac and now slipped to 21 points from Bagnaia in the World Championship; Enea Bastianini, eighth, author of an excellent comeback from 18th place on the grid and on the rise of harmony with his factory Desmosedici; Alex Marquez, ninth with the Ducati Gresini. Small bitterness for Luca Marini, sanctioned with the same 3” as Binder and therefore passed from 8th to 10th place. Maluccio Jack Miller, 11th with the Ktm; bad Johann Zarco, 13th on the Ducati Pramac; Marc Marquez, 17th, was very bad: the Spaniard, in pain, sailed to the rear with the Honda without risking it. For the first time Marc gave the sad sensation of having pulled the oars in the boat.

motogp, sprint race assen: order of arrival

—

Here is the finishing order of the Sprint Race at Assen: 1. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) 13 laps in 20’09″174; 2. Bagnaia (Ducati) at 1″2; 3. Quartararo (Yamaha) at 1″8; 4. A. Espargaró (Aprilia) at 2″2; 5. Binder (KTM) at 4″5; 6. Martín (Ducati Pramac) at 5″; 7. Viñales (Aprilia) at 5″8; 8. Bastianini (Ducati) at 10″; 9. A. Marquez (Ducati Gresini) at 10″; 10. Marini (Ducati VR46) at 10″5; 15. Morbidelli (Yamaha) at 19″5; 16 Savadori (Aprilia) at 19″6.

world ranking

—

Thus the MotoGP World Championship after the Sprint Race: 1. Bagnaia (Ita) 169; Martin 148; Bezzecchi 138; Zarco 109; Brad Binder 101; Marines 89; Miller 79; Quartararo 64; A. Espargaro 61.

