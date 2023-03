Alex Marquez was the fastest in the Portuguese GP warm up. In Portimao, the Team Gresini rider closes in 1’38”719, ahead of the Yamaha of Quartararo, who had stopped on the first lap due to a technical problem. Third Marc Marquez, who will start from pole, seventh Bagnaia with the Ducati. Here are all the times. At 3 pm the race will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP and streaming on NOW